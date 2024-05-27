£55m Man City star wants crunch talks with contract expiring in 2025, Saudi Arabia waiting to pounce

Man City star Kevin De Bruyne is eager to sit down with the Manchester club to discuss his future as the Belgian international’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2025.

The midfielder has been a major part of City’s success since joining the club back in 2015 as part of a £55m deal with Wolfsburg but with the player turning 33 this summer, is it time for the the Premier League champions to move on from De Bruyne?

The Belgian’s contract at the Etihad expires in 2025 and should everyone fail to agree on a new deal, that would mean the upcoming transfer window would be the ideal time to sell the player.

According to Football Insider, De Bruyne is keen to remain in Manchester and would like to hold talks with Man City over a new contract. The 32-year-old also wants to know where he stands going forward in terms of his importance to the squad, and should the answer be negative, that may see the former Chelsea star depart the Etihad in the near future.

With Pep Guardiola reportedly set to leave City in 2025, the Spaniard would likely want De Bruyne around for his last season, which could then see the pair sail off into the sunset at the end of next season.

Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS

Should De Bruyne leave this summer, clubs in Saudi Arabia and the MLS are ready to make a move for the Belgian star, although teams in Saudi are willing to wait for the midfielder to become a free agent next year, reports The Telegraph.

The New York Times have also stated that new MLS side San Diego FC want De Bruyne and the 32-year-old would consider the move to the West Coast if he is to transfer to the United States in the near future.

The reality is that the Belgian’s future is still up in the air and should he pen a new deal with Man City, all these rumours disappear for now.