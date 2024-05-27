Leeds United make cost-saving decision after promotion heartbreak

Leeds United suffered a heartbreak when they lost 1-0 to Southampton, ending their hopes for a promotion to the Premier League.

Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game to help Saints to their 3rd win against Leeds this season.

Daniel Farke’s start at the club was a slow one, but he turned the form around with Leeds putting on a great title charge at one point.

In the latter stage of the season, the form suffered a dip, which ended with them finishing 3rd, 6 points behind 2nd place Ipswich Town and 7 points behind 1st place Leicester City.

While missing out on promotion is certainly a significant blow, the club did end up gaining some financial advantage, allowing them to save a big amount of money, which otherwise they would have incurred had they been promoted.

According to reports from the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United’s squad and staff will forego a cumulative promotion bonus totalling £21.8 million following their play-off final defeat.

Additionally, the club will be relieved of paying transfer add-ons amounting to £6.5 million.

After the Wembley heartbreak, the club will now aim to regroup and go again next season.