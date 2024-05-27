Leeds winger already looking for new club after Wembley defeat

Prior to the last stretch of the season, Leeds were ready to make an instant return to the Premier League.

However, they faltered at that critical time, allowing Leicester City and Ipswich Town to capture the two automatic promotion slots.

It looked like the Whites had regained their form when they beat Norwich City 4-0 in the semifinal of the play-off.

But defeat against Southampton in the Championship final completely ruined their season.

A number of players face uncertain future at the club following their failure to get promoted to the Premier League.

According to Francesco Guerrieri, Wilfried Gnonto has expressed his desire to leave Leeds United and has started looking for a new team.

The teams in Serie A will receive precedence over other offers in the event that one is made.

Through his X account, Guerrieri revealed the news:

“Wilfried Gnonto wants to return to Italy. The Leeds striker is looking for a new club, if offers from Serie A arrive they will have priority.”

— Francesco Guerrieri (@francGuerrieri) May 26, 2024

Leeds United are set to face a difficult time in the summer transfer window as a number of players might be heading to the exit door at Elland Road.

Leeds players face uncertain future at the club

The Championship club could be forced to sell some of their players in order to recoup some money after their failure to get promoted.

Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Gnonto are all expected to leave the club as they are likely to attract interest from Premier League clubs.

Following their disappointment at not securing a top flight return and the corresponding £140 million, the focus will shift to which players must be sold this summer in order to comply with profit and sustainability rules.