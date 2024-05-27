Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis ahead of the summer transfer window and the full-back has admitted that it is his dream to play for the Magpies.

Speaking in a recent interview with Football Daily, the Newcastle-born footballer was asked which stadium he would love to play in and the Ipswich star responded with “St James’ Park”.

Davis continued by saying: “It’s incredible how it’s turned around, everyone up there in Newcastle is so happy at the minute.”

When asked if his biggest ambition is to play for the Magpies, the defender responded by saying “Definitely.”

Newcastle have been linked with a move for Davis in recent months with reports stating that the Tyneside club and West Ham are keeping an eye on the 24-year-old as a result of the impressive season he has had at Portman Road.

The left-back has featured in 44 matches for Ipswich this season, producing two goals and an eye-catching 21 assists.

With a contract expiring in 2025, a big offer could see Ipswich sell the star, and it remains to be seen if Newcastle make the defender’s dreams come true.

Newcastle interested in Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis

Left-back has been a problematic position for Eddie Howe this season with the Magpies boss often having to play Dan Burn in the role due to a lack of options.

Howe began to trust Lewis Hall towards the end of the campaign and the 19-year-old responded positively. The defender is set to join Newcastle permanently from Chelsea this summer and that will hamper any potential deal for Davis.

The Tyneside club have no need for the Ipswich star at present unless the full-back is happy to play a support role.