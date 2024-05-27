Liverpool are looking to bolster their attack this summer and they have been linked with a number of players.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp and the arrival of Arne Slot, big changes are expected at Anfield on and off the pitch.

Wolves attacker Pedro Neto has caught the attention of Liverpool for some time after his impressive displays for the Premier League club.

The Reds have finally found out how much it would take to sign the Portugal international winger.

The Telegraph claims that Wolves will not really need to sell one of their valued assets, but they would ‘demand’ at least £60 million for Neto in the summer transfer window, which would be a record amount for them.

The report also mentions the interest of fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City and Newcastle United in the tricky winger.

Man City have been mentioned as the long term admirers of the right-winger, who could play in a number of different positions in attack.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new wide-forward and they have been linked with the likes of Federico Chiesa of Juventus (via Football Italia) and Michael Olise of Crystal Palace (via ESPN).

Neto is a player who would be ideal for Liverpool and their high-octane style of football.

His performances in the Premier League have been impressive and his consistency shows he can play for the top clubs in the league.

Liverpool should avoid Neto due to his fitness issues

However, his injury record is a huge concern as the player has been unable to shake off injuries in his career.

Last season, he made 20 Premier League appearances for Wolves in a season that was hampered by injuries.

The Reds faced an injury crisis of their own last season and they would not want to sign another injury prone player.

At the age of 24, the player still has a long way to go in his career and if he can manage to avoid injuries, there is no doubt that a big move will come for him.