Liverpool star opens up on Jurgen Klopp exit amid rumours of rift

Darwin Nunez, who seemed detached during Jurgen Klopp’s farewell at Liverpool, has spoken on the German manager’s departure.

Nunez was the most-used player for Liverpool in the 2023–2024 season; in 54 of the 58 games, he was called upon by Klopp, however, he was injured in three of those games that he missed.

The last twelve months have seen a lot of discussion over Nunez’s future at Liverpool.

In addition, the public’s scrutiny of his relationship with Klopp grew after it seemed that he had not given the manager a round of applause during his guard of honuor.

The Uruguayan attacker has addressed the legacy Klopp leaves at Anfield following the German manager’s departure, thus putting an end to rumours of a falling out between the two.

Nunez said to Polideportivo:

“We were all a little shocked by Klopp’s departure, no one expected it. It is a shame that he is leaving. I personally would like him to leave in a big way, winning things, and it didn’t happen that way. It’s also a shame for the players. I wish him the best in the world.”

Nunez’s second season at Liverpool saw him score 18 goals and register 13 assists across all competitions, but there are still whispers that he might not be a long-term option for the Reds.

However, the club have no desire of letting the former Benfica striker leave the club.

Getting the most out of Nunez will be one of Arne Slot’s responsibilities as the German’s successor at Anfield.

Liverpool should keep the faith in Nunez

With his talent and form, although it was not that consistent, Nunez has shown he can prove to be a crucial asset for Liverpool.

His versatility and finishing quality helped Liverpool on a number of occasions last season.

The presence of Nunez at the club gives them the option to rotate whoever is playing upfront, whether it is Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota.

Liverpool should give him confidence and keep him at the club as he can be a valuable asset for them.