Man United could return for 24-year-old star who had a trial with them in 2016

Manchester United have been linked with a move for OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

They wanted to sign the defender last summer, and a report from the Telegraph claims that they could return for him this summer as well.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best central defenders in Ligue 1 and he is thought to be on the radar of clubs like Tottenham Hotspur as well.

The report states that the French defender had a trial at Manchester United in 2016, and it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can secure his signature this summer.

It is no secret that they need to bring in defensive reinforcements and Todibo could be the ideal replacement for his compatriot Raphael Varane who is leaving the club.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they will need to tighten up at the back if they want to return to the Champions League and push for major trophies next season. Signing the Nice defender could prove to be a wise decision. He has the qualities to succeed in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Jean-Clair Todibo would improve Man United

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming weeks. They have had a disappointing season by their standards and they will hope to bounce back strongly next year. Signing the right players will help them improve and Todibo could transform them at the back.

The 24-year-old has proven his quality in French football, and he will look to take the next step in his development and will join a big club capable of winning major trophies. The opportunity to play for Manchester United will be quite attractive for him.