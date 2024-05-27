Man United fans will be shocked by what club officials are telling manager candidates after recent news

Man United are believed to be considering retaining Erik ten Hag as their manager for next season despite reports last week stating that the Dutch coach will be sacked regardless of the result in the FA Cup final.

In the build-up to the Wembley showpiece, The Guardian stated that Man United have already decided to sack Ten Hag following the underwhelming campaign experienced at Old Trafford, which saw the Red Devils finish eighth in the Premier League.

However, United would go on to beat rivals Man City at Wembley, which has made sacking Ten Hag that little bit harder.

According to Manchester Evening News, Man United are believed to be considering keeping their current manager with club officials notifying representatives of potential replacements that they have not discounted the possibility of retaining the Dutchman.

The Manchester club are conducting their review of the season this week and until that is concluded, no decision will be made on the 52-year-old’s future at Old Trafford.

Man United cannot let FA Cup win influence Erik ten Hag decision

Saturday’s FA Cup final was a great day for everyone associated with Man United but the hierarchy at the Premier League giants cannot let the victory influence the decision that needs to be made regarding the future of Ten Hag.

This season was a very poor one for the Red Devils and the Dutch coach was unable to fix their situation across the entire campaign. That is a very bad sign and with so many top managers available, the Manchester club need to move this summer before they are swept up.

MEN report that Man United have assessed a number of possible successors and have held dialogue with intermediaries in recent weeks.

Thomas Tuchel or Roberto De Zerbi would be very exciting appointments for United, with The Guardian reporting on Monday that the Italian has been sounded out for the manager’s role at Old Trafford. This would be a great move for the Red Devils to make as the Brighton boss is one of the best young managers in the game at present.