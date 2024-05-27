Man United Europa League spot under threat due to UEFA rules

Manchester United’s participation in the Europa League next season may be in jeopardy because of INEOS’ ownership of French team Nice.

The Red Devils, who finished eighth in the 2023–24 Premier League standings, were expected to miss out on European football the following season.

Man United qualified for the Europa League with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

However, because of UEFA’s regulations on multi-club ownership, their ability to compete in the tournament remains uncertain.

They are designed to prevent two clubs from the same organisation from participating in the same competition.

The French team OGC Nice is owned by INEOS, a company that co-owns the Old Trafford team and is controlled by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The fifth-place French team in the Ligue 1 standings earned them a spot in the 2024–25 Europa League.

INEOS currently owns a 27% share in Man United, but additional investment is anticipated to increase that percentage to a level above UEFA’s 30% requirement for the multi-club ownership regulations to be applicable.

INEOS concluded the buyout of Nice in 2019, gaining 100% ownership of the club.

L’Equipe claims that UEFA will not permit clubs who have joint owners who possess more than 30% of each team to participate in the same competition.

One of Man United or Nice will probably be demoted to the Europa Conference League, UEFA’s third club tournament, if INEOS are unable to come up with a solution and comply with UEFA regulations.

Man United risk losing their Europa League spot

Nice’s superior league finish of fifth compared to Man United’s eighth-place result would mean that they would keep their Europa League spot.

Which team, if any, would be demoted to the Conference league remains to be seen.

The Red Devils finished a disappointing season with FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City.

Despite being the second favourites to win the final, Erik ten Hag’s men secured European football next season by winning against the Premier League champions.