Man United News: Red Devils open talks with Premier League manager

Erik ten Hag’s job at Manchester United is still uncertain after winning the FA Cup by beating Premier League champions Manchester City.

The crucial win was expected to give Ten Hag some hope of his future at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Telegraph, the Red Devils have held discussions with the representatives of Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

Ten Hag’s job at the club is at risk after an unimpressive season in the Premier League which saw Man United finish in eighth position, their worst ever finish in the league.

The report states that Man United have opened talks with the agents of Frank as they explore the manager market to find a replacement of their current manager.

A number of managers have been linked with the Old Trafford job since the arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at the helm.

England boss Gareth Southgate, recently sacked Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino and former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter have all been linked with the Man United job.

Ten Hag’s difficulties at the club were not helped by the injury crisis Man United suffered in the season.

The Dutch manager was unable to play his best starting line up throughout the season with key players missing because of injury.

The Red Devils finished eighth in the league and initially missed out on qualification to Europe, however, after winning the FA Cup final, they booked their place in the Europa League next season.

Man United should keep the faith in Ten Hag

Man United should show faith in Ten Hag as even after the difficulties he has faced, he has won two trophies in two seasons at the club.

The players have spent two seasons with the former Ajax manager and keeping Ten Hag at the club will give the Red Devils continuity and stability.

Getting a new manager will start the project from zero again and it will take at least one more season for the club to get back on track.