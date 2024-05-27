Manchester United could look to make a move for Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher from Chelsea if Mauricio Pochettino takes over as the club’s next manager.

The 52-year-old has parted ways with Chelsea and he has been linked with the Manchester United job in the last few days. According to Football Insider, the Argentine manager could look to raid his former club for the two English players.

Chalobah has struggled for regular game time at Chelsea and he needs to move on this summer in order to secure regular playing time. The 24-year-old defender needs to play more often in order to fulfil his potential. He is versatile enough to operate as the right back as well as the central defender. He could prove to be an asset for Manchester United who need to add more depth at the back.

He is likely to improve with coaching and experience, and he could develop into a useful squad player for the Red Devils. Manchester United need more quality and depth if they want to compete for trophies regularly.

Man United need Conor Gallagher

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Manchester United need more quality in the midfield. Gallagher would be an exceptional acquisition for them. He has been a key player for Chelsea this season and he has captained the club multiple times already. He would not only add quality as a footballer, his leadership skills could prove to be invaluable as well. He will enter the final year of his contract this summer and he could be available for a reasonable price.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to get rid of Erik ten Hag in the coming weeks and appoint Pochettino as his successor. The 52-year-old Argentine manager will look to prove his worth in the Premier League once again after an unsuccessful spell at Chelsea. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite attractive for him.