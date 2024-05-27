Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Jadon Sancho could revive his Manchester United career if Erik ten Hag is replaced by Mauricio Pochettino.

Sancho joined the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2021 but struggled to maintain the excellent standards he set during his time in Germany.

The winger returned to Dortmund on loan in January following a public falling out with Ten Hag, with Sancho claiming on social media that he was a ‘scapegoat’ for criticism of Man Utd’s poor performances.

Back in familiar surroundings, Sancho has looked back to his best, notching three goals and three assists in 20 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions, turning in a number of eye-catching performances to help Die Schwarzgelben reach the Champions League final.

Could Jadon Sancho return to Manchester United?

Although the England international won’t be looking beyond this weekend’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid, Sancho’s long-term future remains up in the air.

There’s every chance he would prefer to remain with Dortmund, given how he thrives at the Ruhr club.

However, Manchester United’s current managerial situation is equally unclear, with Ten Hag facing the possibility of losing his job despite winning the FA Cup on Saturday.

Pochettino is one of the names linked with replacing Ten Hag should the Dutchman be removed from his post and according to former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Robinson, this could open the door for Sancho to re-ignite his Manchester United career.

“Sancho could be excited about returning under Pochettino, who can work with players,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“It was a nod of the head for Ten Hag back in January that a club like Manchester United would cut their losses on a player like Jadon Sancho and allow him to go out on loan.

“There was obviously a loan fee that was financially involved.

“He does have to take responsibility himself as well because his performances weren’t good enough, whether it was his attitude or application that he and Ten Hag had their falling out over.

“It was a vote of confidence for Ten Hag to let him go, but we could be looking at the flip side of the coin now with Sancho.

“He loves it at Dortmund and plays well there, but with the potential of a new manager coming in, it could be that Ten Hag goes and Sancho gets integrated back into the squad.”