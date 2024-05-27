Arsenal preparing €90million transfer offer for Gabriel Jesus replacement

Arsenal could reportedly have a €90million transfer bid for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez in the works as they look to replace Gabriel Jesus.

Things have not quite gone to plan for Jesus during his time at the Emirates Stadium so far, and it seems the Gunners are now seeking to offload him and they want Martinez to come in as an upgrade up front, with a potential €90m offer enough to persuade Inter to sell, according to Todo Fichajes.

Martinez has shone during his time in Serie A and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League, especially at Arsenal, where a world class focal point up front is precisely what Mikel Arteta’s side have been lacking for some time now.

Jesus has not done enough for Arsenal in that position, leading to Arteta using the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard out of position as the team’s main striker for a lot of the season just gone.

Still, Martinez is more of a specialist in that position so seems ideal to give AFC that extra quality and goal threat that could finally see them close what has been a pretty slender gap between themselves and Manchester City in the last couple of years.

Martinez transfer: Should Arsenal sign the Inter front-man or look elsewhere?

Arsenal have also been linked with a host of other names to come in and bolster their attack, with the Independent recently naming the likes of Alexander Isak, Viktor Gyokeres and Brian Brobbey as names on their radar.

Isak has performed well at Newcastle United and has that bonus of being proven in the Premier League, but there’s no doubt that Martinez is another exciting big name who could be better than what Arsenal currently have in that position.

The Argentina international also has the experience of winning titles at Inter, and one cannot underplay how crucial that could be for this otherwise youthful Gunners side.