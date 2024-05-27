27-year-old midfielder wants permanent Man United move this summer

Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has spoken of his desire to extend his stay at the club.

The Red Devils signed the midfielder last summer in a loan move worth £8.5m with the option of making it a permanent transfer for £21.4m (fee via Sky Sports).

Amrabat has played in 21 Premier League games for Man United this season, although just ten of those were starts.

He may not return to Old Trafford next year, along with a number of other players.

Despite not having the most spectacular season, Amrabat was crucial to the Red Devils’ victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

After being a standout performer for the club in winning silverware, he stated his desire to stay at the club.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, he said:

“Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk. Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United it needs to be much better, and also for me personally. We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here? But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will sit down now and see what happens.”

Because of the injury issues, Amrabat began the season as a regular at left back.

After that, he switched to defensive midfield, but he found it difficult to handle the intensity of English football.

The fans have not yet seen the player who shone so brightly at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but the club does have the opportunity to make his move permanent.

Man United will be active in the transfer window

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos leading the team, Man United are anticipated to be aggressive in the summer transfer market.

Amrabat’s impressive performance in the FA Cup final should give the club hope of signing an impressive midfielder with a minimal transfer fee.

The Red Devils are likely to lose the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen this summer, making the Moroccan international’s stay permanent would make sense.