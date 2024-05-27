Newcastle United left-back Matthew Bondswell has confirmed his departure after three years at St. James’ Park.

The 22-year-old defender joined the Magpies on a free transfer from RB Leipzig in March 2021 but has now left the club on a permanent deal.

During his tenure at Newcastle, Bondswell had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town and Newport County, gaining valuable experience in the Football League.

Despite these opportunities, he failed to secure a regular first-team spot at Newcastle.

Announcing his departure, Bondswell took to social media platform X, posting an emotional farewell message:

“My time at Newcastle has come to an end. I’ll be leaving with many great memories and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of that so thank you to the fans for your support, it’s been an honour to be able to wear the black and white shirt in front of you.”

Newcastle’s Upcoming Transfer Window

Newcastle United are expected to have a busy transfer window as manager Eddie Howe aims to revive the squad following a disappointing season.

They are expected to make several changes, with quite a few expected to leave in order for the club to adhere with the Financial Fairplay rules, which would then allow them to invest in incomings.

Eddie Howe’s strategic overhaul is geared towards improving Newcastle’s performance next season. The club’s focus will be on balancing the books while enhancing the squad’s quality, ensuring they can compete at a higher level.