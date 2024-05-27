Newly promoted Southampton in talks to sign former Liverpool midfielder

Adam Lallana is reportedly in talks with Southampton over a shock return after the Saints secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Russell Martin’s side beat Leeds United 1-0 in the play-off finals to win back promotion to England’s top tier football.

Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game, which was enough for the Saints to secure their 3rd win against The Whites this season.

The former Southampton midfielder was in attendance at Wembley to watch his old club come out victorious.

Lallana in talks with Southampton

And now, as per The Telegraph, the 36-year-old is now in talks with the newly promoted side regarding a potential return.

Lallana, whose contract with Brighton expires next month, would be available on a free transfer.

His tenure at Brighton has spanned four years, during which he has been a valuable squad member.

The English midfielder’s potential return, a chance to repair relationship with Southampton fans

A chance to repair relationship with Saints fans

Lallana, a product of the Southampton academy, previously made 265 appearances for the club, contributing 60 goals and 45 assists.

He left the club in 2014 and joined Liverpool, which strained his relationship with the Southampton fans.

But a return will help him repair the relationship with the fans of his boyhood club. He is bound to bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the south coast team, which will help the team in their first season back in the Premier League.