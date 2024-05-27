Chelsea and West Ham United are among the clubs set to explore a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the player’s future have informed CaughtOffside that a number of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere have made checks on Omorodion, who could be available for the right price.

That price is believed to be in the region of €60million, with Atletico keen to keep hold of the talented 20-year-old after his impressive loan spell at Deportivo Alaves in the 2023/24 campaign.

Alaves won’t be keeping Omorodion, so it seems the young Spaniard could now be available, with Chelsea joined by the likes of West Ham, Crystal Palace, Napoli and Roma in taking a close look at his situation.

Arsenal and Liverpool have previously been linked with the young striker but have not made any moves.

Omorodion transfer: Chelsea to sign another talented young striker?

Chelsea signed Nicolas Jackson last summer and it’s fair to say most fans would probably agree that they could do with more investment in attack after a worrying lack of goals at times in the season just gone.

Jackson looks a promising young talent who could still have a big future in the game, but Omorodion might be seen as an upgrade after an inconsistent campaign from the young Senegalese attacker.

Omorodion might be unsure about this CFC project, however, as there’s surely an argument for saying that players like him and Jackson would do well to try playing at a slightly lower level for a bit longer, before taking on the challenge of starting regularly for a club with big ambitions.

Chelsea fans will be impatient for success and that might not be the best environment for someone like Omorodion, who could perhaps learn from Jackson’s struggles.

West Ham might be a better option, with the east Londoners surely more likely to be able to offer regular playing time and patience to Omorodion as he looks to develop his game in the years to come.