Rangers boss Philippe Clement has revealed he will be ‘building a new team’ for the 2024/25 season.

Although they lifted the Scottish League Cup in December, Rangers’ campaign ended in heartbreak as they finished runner-up to Celtic in both the Premiership and Scottish Cup.

That’s despite the Gers taking control of the title race and topping the table for four consecutive weeks in February, while they went into the final minute of Saturday’s cup final at 0-0 before Adam Idah’s later winner.

There’s no doubting where the season was won and lost for Rangers, who failed to win any of their five meetings with Old Firm rivals Celtic this season, picking up just one point from four league clashes.

Supporters will now be looking nervously over their shoulders as Celtic’s 12th league title in 13 years takes them to within just one of Rangers’ world record 55 titles.

FULL-TIME: Rangers 0-1 Celtic pic.twitter.com/L2tzPeVQGs — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 25, 2024

Clement promises Rangers summer rebuild

With a number of contracts expiring and a need to bring down the average age of the playing squad, the powers that be at Ibrox have a busy summer on the horizon.

How much money will be available remains to be seen, but Clement has promised a complete rebuild as Rangers seek to close the gap on their neighbours.

“The mentality is there, the hard work is there, the structure is there and now we need to build on this,” Clement said following the cup final defeat (via BBC Sport).

“We have quite a few players leaving, players who are out of contract, players getting older, players who have had a lot of injuries.

“So we’re going to renew the squad and get experience, but also a talented squad to build a new team.”