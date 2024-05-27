Outgoing Manchester United star admits ‘everything is possible’ when asked about return to homeland

Raphael Varane has said ‘everything is possible’ after being asked about a return to France following his Manchester United departure.

The centre-back played his final game for the Red Devils in their memorable 2-1 FA Cup final win over fierce rivals Manchester City on Saturday, ending a United career spanning three seasons, 95 appearances and two major trophies.

The former Real Madrid defender confirmed earlier in May that he would not be renewing his contract at Old Trafford, with the 31-year-old now searching for a new challenge as a free agent.

Varane hints at possible Ligue 1 return

One club linked with a possible swoop for Varane is RC Lens, the place where the 93-time international began his career back in 2010.

Varane played 24 senior matches for Lens during a breakthrough 2010/11 campaign before joining Real Madrid, where he would go on to play 360 times, lifting 18 major honours — including four Champions League titles.

Following United’s FA Cup final win at Wembley at the weekend, Varane was quizzed about his future, with the defender admitting ‘everything is possible’ when asked specifically about a return to France.

“I don’t know [where I will go]. I’ll take time to think. I just wanted to come back in time for the final,” Varane told beIN (via Get Football News France).

“A return to France? Everything is possible. I’m at the end of my contract. It’s the first time that has happened in my career so I’ll take the time to really think.”