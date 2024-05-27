Chelsea and Manchester United may reportedly be interested in Barcelona winger Raphinha as there’s talk of a bid being rejected from an unknown Premier League club.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who state that an improved offer could see the English club in question strike a deal for Raphinha, who is perhaps not untouchable at Barca.

It’s fair to say the Brazil international has not really been at his best since joining Barcelona from Leeds United a couple of years ago, and it would be intriguing to see him back in the Premier League.

Todo Fichajes suggest that it could be any one of Chelsea, Man Utd or Aston Villa pursuing Raphinha, and one imagines the 27-year-old still has it in him to make an impact for any of those teams, even if he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at the Nou Camp.

Raphinha transfer: Could Brazilian head back to England with Chelsea or Man United?

Both Chelsea and United have major problems at the moment and surely need to make changes in the attacking midfield department, meaning there could be room for someone like Raphinha.

If Raphinha can get back to playing like he did for Leeds, he could surely be a major upgrade on someone like Antony at Old Trafford, while it’s hard to imagine him being worse than Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge.

Still, Raphinha might also be uncertain about joining the Red Devils or the Blues right now as both clubs are in such a poor state, with neither side making it into the Champions League for next season.

Villa, by contrast, looks like a really impressive project right now, having made the top four under Unai Emery, so Raphinha may well be tempted to become a part of this ever-improving team.