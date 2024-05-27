Boost for Manchester City after Champions League giants change their transfer plans

Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly no longer a priority transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain as they’re looking at other options instead.

That’s according to French outlet Le Parisien, who report that Silva is now not seen as a top target for PSG, who would prefer to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia instead.

It remains to be seen if someone else might come in for Silva, or if this means the Portugal international will instead be staying at Man City for a while longer.

Most fans of Pep Guardiola’s side would surely rather see Silva stay, as he’s a world class performer on his day and a perfect fit for the club’s philosophy and preferred style of play.

Silva transfer no longer a priority as PSG look to Kvaratskhelia instead

Speaking with fans in a question and answer session on Le Parisien, senior journalist Dominique Severac discussed the Silva-PSG links, among other topics, and had this to say to a question from a reader:

“Hello Tom … no (Bernardo Silva is not still a priority). Over the weeks, the wish list has been refined between the two Luis (Enrique and Campos). The reinforcement of a right winger is no longer appropriate.

He added: “Paris is looking above all for a left winger and the priority is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who plays in Naples.”

One imagines there’ll surely be other suitors for Silva in the near future, with Sport recently reporting that the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich could also be in for the former Monaco playmaker.

City may well decide to make changes to their squad this summer and bring in a younger attacking player to replace Silva, but there’s also surely value in keeping someone of his experience around, similarly to how they’ve done with Kevin De Bruyne, who remains hugely important to Guardiola’s side.