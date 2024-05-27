Palace in pole position to land £40m Arsenal ace

Arsenal FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in a potential £40million deal.

Talks are scheduled to discuss Smith Rowe’s Arsenal future in the coming weeks, with the England international quite possibly on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after a lack of playing time.

Smith Rowe has long been highly regarded at Arsenal after rising up from the Gunners’ academy, but a combination of injury problems and increased competition for places has seen him fall down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

It now looks like there is plenty of interest in the 23-year-old ahead of this summer, with £40m possibly enough to get a deal done.

More Stories / Latest News
Man Utd outcast backed for Old Trafford resurgence if one key change is made
Tottenham set to get rid of 27-year-old ace who has not featured since 2022
Man United could return for 24-year-old star who had a trial with them in 2016

Smith Rowe transfer: Is the Arsenal midfielder heading to Palace?

Latest reports suggest the likes of Palace and Everton are eyeing up Smith Rowe, and that it’s the Eagles moving into pole position to get a deal done.

This could be a particularly useful signing for Oliver Glasner’s side if big names like Eberechi Eze leave the club.

More Stories Emile Smith Rowe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.