Palace in pole position to land £40m Arsenal ace

Crystal Palace are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe in a potential £40million deal.

Talks are scheduled to discuss Smith Rowe’s Arsenal future in the coming weeks, with the England international quite possibly on his way out of the Emirates Stadium after a lack of playing time.

Smith Rowe has long been highly regarded at Arsenal after rising up from the Gunners’ academy, but a combination of injury problems and increased competition for places has seen him fall down the pecking order in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

It now looks like there is plenty of interest in the 23-year-old ahead of this summer, with £40m possibly enough to get a deal done.

Smith Rowe transfer: Is the Arsenal midfielder heading to Palace?

Latest reports suggest the likes of Palace and Everton are eyeing up Smith Rowe, and that it’s the Eagles moving into pole position to get a deal done.

This could be a particularly useful signing for Oliver Glasner’s side if big names like Eberechi Eze leave the club.