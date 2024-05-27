Two sources now saying Manchester United have made their final decision on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have reportedly decided to sack Erik ten Hag as their manager after an internal review process.

The Dutch tactician led the Red Devils to glory in the FA Cup final over the weekend, guiding the club to a surprise 2-1 win over rivals Manchester City at Wembley, picking up his second piece of silverware in two years at Old Trafford.

However, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail now says Man Utd have decided to part ways with Ten Hag at the end of a difficult campaign, which won’t come as a huge surprise to some.

See below as Fraser Fletcher also says Ten Hag’s time at United is finished, with a decision made for the former Ajax boss to leave…

? Ten Hag and Manchester United is finished. Desicion made; he will leave the club. #MUFC @TEAMtalk. pic.twitter.com/1HDKJOGYK1 — Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan (@FrazFletcher) May 27, 2024

Ten Hag certainly hasn’t lived up to expectations at United, but many fans will feel he did quite well considering the state of the club when he first took over.

Ten Hag: Did he deserve more time at Man United?

If confirmed, MUFC fans will likely be split on whether or not this was the right decision, as Ten Hag showed some promise at times, despite contending with a long injury list in his second season in charge.

With a better structure in place around him, Ten Hag could surely take this United team somewhere, and chopping and changing managers every few years is unlikely to do the club much good.

At the same time, however, the new ownership will surely want their own man in after making several changes at board level.

They may also look at the underlying statistics and see just how badly United have performed under Ten Hag, with opponents often having plenty of high quality chances against them, which led to the club finishing 8th in the Premier League table and bottom of their Champions League group, with the FA Cup final win perhaps papering over a few cracks.