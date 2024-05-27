Exclusive: Serie A giants waiting on manager’s approval before moving for €20m Tottenham defender

Emerson Royal is very likely to leave Tottenham this summer and the right-back is on the transfer list of AC Milan as the Serie A giants are in the market for a new full-back.

The Brazilian has been at Spurs since moving from Barcelona during the 2021 summer transfer window but has never really impressed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 25-year-old lost his place in the Premier League club’s starting 11 this season to Pedro Porro and Ange Postecoglou is happy to move Emerson on during the upcoming transfer window having only played the full-back 22 times during the current campaign.

According to Matteo Moretto, Spurs are willing to part ways with Emerson should a bid between €15m-€20m arrive, with AC Milan being one club with the right-back on their transfer list. This is a position the Serie A outfit need to address ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and they also have an interest in Lille’s Tiago Santos.

AC Milan have Tottenham’s Emerson Royal on their transfer list

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s The Daily Briefing, Moretto has said that Emerson is on Milan’s list but they will have to wait for Paulo Fonseca’s approval before making a move.

The transfer journalist stated: “Milan have to sign a right-back, they have a shortlist with various names on it. On that list is Emerson Royale, who can leave Tottenham Hotspur for €15-20m this summer, and Tiago Santos of Lille is also on that list.

“He can leave the Ligue 1 side for a little less than Emerson. Clearly, the fact that Paulo Fonseca will be the Milan manager could have an impact on the decision. As things stand, we have to see if Milan make a definitive call to go for one of the two, but those two are on the shortlist.”