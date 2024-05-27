Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sell Tanguy Ndombele at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has not been able to live up to the expectations since the big-money move from Lyon in 2019. He was expected to develop into a top-class player for the North London club, but he failed to hold down a regular starting spot for them. He was eventually loaned out to a number of clubs (Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray) where he failed to make an impact either.

The Frenchman will return to Tottenham from his loan spell in Turkey this summer and they are now prepared to cut their losses on him, as per Football Insider. He has not featured for Spurs since January 2022.

Ndombele needs a fresh start at this stage of his career and leaving Tottenham permanently would be ideal for him as well. It is clear that he is not part of their plans going forward and it makes sense for both parties to go their separate ways.

Tottenham need to sell Tanguy Ndombele now

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route this summer. He is likely to be available for a nominal price. His contract with Tottenham ends next summer and this is the right time for them to recoup some money for him instead of losing him on a free transfer next year.

There is no doubt that the French midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive at the highest level, but he needs to work on his fitness and mentality in order to fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see if he can get his career back on track with a move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Spurs should look to bring in a quality central midfielder this summer.