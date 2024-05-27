There’s a chance that we could see Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Vieira hasn’t managed to nail down a regular place in the Arsenal first-team since joining from Porto a couple of years ago, despite looking a promising talent when he first arrived.

It now seems there’s a chance the 23-year-old could be allowed to move on for the right price this summer, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Vieira has shown some promise when he has played for Arsenal, which means he could surely be of interest to other clubs in England and Europe, but it remains to be seen where he could end up, with Romano suggesting it’s still too early for any concrete updates on this story.

Vieira transfer: Arsenal midfielder could leave for the right proposals

“It’s also been reported that Fabio Vieira could leave Arsenal after a lack of playing time. My understanding, however, is that it depends on proposals,” Romano said.

“So far it’s quiet but for players like Vieira (not all of them) there’s a chance to leave in case of a good proposal coming in. We just have to be patient on that one.”

There will surely be some ins and outs at the Emirates Stadium this summer after a frustrating season that saw the club narrowly miss out on the Premier League title.

It might not take much to close the gap on Manchester City, so a few signings in the right positions, aided by player sales, could make all the difference.

One imagines that means a squad player like Vieira could make way if anyone comes in with tempting money which could then be reinvested by Arsenal to strengthen other areas of their squad.