West Ham coach could be lined up for Premier League job

David Moyes is set to depart West Ham United as their manager, with the club opting not to extend his contract, which was due to end after the 2023-24 season.

This marks the end of Moyes’ second stint with the club, having spent five years in charge.

It was a mixed stint for the Scot who despite winning the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, failed to consistently perform in the Premier League.

He was criticised for his passive style of play despite the team consisting of some exciting talents.

Julen Lopetegui is poised to take charge at West Ham, with eight other first-team staff members also departing alongside Moyes.

Among the coaches leaving Moyes’ staff is former Dutch international John Heitinga, who could be in line for another Premier League job.

According to Football League World, Heitinga is one of the frontrunners to take over as manager of Ipswich Town, who recently earned promotion to the Premier League as runners-up in the Championship.

The current manager of Ipswich, Kieran McKenna, is rumoured to be linked with managerial positions at Chelsea, Manchester United, and Brighton, potentially leaving a vacancy at Ipswich that Heitinga could fill.