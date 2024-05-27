West Ham United are expected to strengthen the squad under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui this summer.

The new manager will be backed by the club chiefs in the transfer market and he wants to sign a new attacker and a defender for the club, among other positions that he needs to strengthen.

Sebastiao Sousa Pinto claims that West Ham are about to finalise an agreement to sign Portuguese attacker Jota Silva this summer.

As Jota approaches the last 12 months of his contract with Vitoria, interest in him is growing.

Despite the wide man’s recent top-flight debut, he has already contributed 16 goals in 29 games, making him one of the division’s most potent attacking threats.

The reporter took to social media platform X to write:

“West Ham is close to sign Jota Silva from Vitoria Guimaraes for 20 million euros, relating to his release clause.

“Deal is well underway, and Jota prepares himself to leave VSC, after an incredible season. 15 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. Long term contract awaits. Nothing done/agreed yet.”

With Michail Antonio’s contract at the club expiring this summer, signing a new attacker makes sense for the Hammers.

Silva is a player who has impressed other Premier League clubs with his performances.

West Ham enter a new era this summer

After David Moyes’ departure from the club, Lopetegui will lead the Hammers in a new direction with a different style of play.

Though the Scotsman had done an amazing job throughout the years, the club thought that new ideas were needed.

A striker is one of West Ham’s main transfer window priorities, so the acquisition would be a big coup for the team so early in the summer.

The Hammers will be looking to build on their top half finish next season.