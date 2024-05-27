“You will suffer” – Xavi Hernandez warns Hansi Flick of challenges at Barcelona

Xavi Hernandez has warned Hansi Flick that he will ‘suffer’ at Barcelona.

On Friday, Barcelona announced that Xavi Hernandez will leave the club at the end of the season.

Despite initially announcing his intention to resign earlier in the season, Xavi changed course and decided to stay on, only to be dismissed by club president Joan Laporta.

Reports suggest that Xavi’s candid comments on Barcelona’s financial situation did not sit well with Laporta, leading to his exit.

As he prepares to leave, Xavi has issued a stark warning to Hansi Flick, the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager, who is set to take over at the Camp Nou.

Xavi’s Send Warning to Flick

In his final press conference following Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla, Xavi highlighted the challenges awaiting Flick.

He emphasised the need for patience, describing the complexities of managing the Catalan giants.

Xavi, the former Al Sadd head coach, defended his record at Barcelona, pointing out the significant progress made during his tenure.

He took over when the team was languishing in ninth place, steered them to a second-place finish by the end of the season, and secured the league title the following year.

The 44-year-old said (as quoted by Daily Mail):

“To the new manager, I tell you: You will suffer. This is a difficult job and you have to be patient.

“I think that our work has not been appreciated enough. I took over when the team was in ninth place, finished the season in second place, and won the league the next season.”

Hansi Flick faces a formidable task at Barcelona, where he will need to navigate high expectations and the pressure to restore the club’s former glory.

The Catalan club’s financial constraints and the need for squad rebuilding add to the complexity of the job.

Meanwhile, Xavi has been linked with a surprise move to Chelsea. It was reported yesterday that the Blues are considering the Barcelona legend as a potential candidate for the role and will hold talks with him.

However, as per latest reports, Enzo Maresca has become the favourite to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.