Liverpool show interest in Real Madrid transfer target, clubs waiting to learn asking price

Liverpool have been scouting Lille wonderkid centre-back Leny Yoro ahead of a potential transfer, though clubs are still waiting to learn what his asking price will be, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the Reds have been monitoring Yoro as they remain in the hunt for signings in defence this summer, though it’s not yet clear if the young Frenchman will end up being one of their priorities.

Meanwhile, the transfer news journalist made it clear that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are absolutely in the race for Yoro, so it may be that there’s something more concrete to speak of with those two clubs.

Still, it clearly seems that Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Yoro as well, so there’ll no doubt be fans of the Merseyside giants excited to know more about this saga.

Yoro transfer: Liverpool scouting defender, but could it go further?

Discussing Yoro’s future amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid, Romano said: “One of the top young centre-backs in Europe right now and one to watch on the market is Leny Yoro of Lille. I’ve reported on his future before, with a lot of interest, a lot of clubs scouting him, and now we’re seeing more reports and links about strong interest from Liverpool.

“As I’ve mentioned previously, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are absolutely in the race for Yoro. It’s also the case that Liverpool have been scouting him, but at the moment the situation is really based on what kind of price Lille will ask for – all clubs are basically waiting for that.

“Liverpool could strengthen at centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported before, but let’s see if this scouting and monitoring of Yoro turns into anything more concrete. For now, it’s just normal scouting of a top talent, and my understanding is that PSG and Real Madrid are very much in the race for his signature.”