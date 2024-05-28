Arne Slot’s first problem revealed as reliable first-team man wants to leave Liverpool

The Arne Slot era at Liverpool is about to get underway and things will certainly be a lot different around Anfield from the start of the 2024/25 campaign.

Although there has to be an understanding from the Reds faithful that the Dutchman will need to be given a period of grace in order to implement his way of working properly, football supporters being what they are today, they’re sure to expect almost immediate results.

Whether or not the new man in charge can hit the ground running will only be seen over the course of the next 6-12 months.

As a basic tenet of his time at the club, he’ll need everyone pulling their weight.

It’s obvious that there’ll be many playing members of staff that will have been loyal to Jurgen Klopp, but his time has passed now and anyone not getting on board with the new direction that the club have taken could well be shown the exit door.

Arne Slot’s first decision as Liverpool manager will be on Caoimhin Kelleher

One player is already believed to want to move on, unless Slot can work his magic and persuade him to stay.

The player concerned is reserve goalkeeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, and Football Insider note it’s the lack of match time that has seen the 25-year-old considering his future away from the club.

There’s little to no chance of Alisson Becker being usurped as the number one at the club, so one can understand Kelleher’s point of view.

Whilst his lack of games isn’t of Slot’s doing, the new manager could be the one who ultimately pays the price.

After five years as a professional at Liverpool, and four more as a youth team player there, one can’t say that Kelleher hasn’t given it enough time to see if things work out.

A valued member of the squad he may be, but he clearly has ambition to make it as a No.1 elsewhere.