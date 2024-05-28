Arsenal in advanced talks over major deal that will continue the Gunners’ growth

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with their manager Mikel Arteta over a new long-term contract as the Spaniard continues to impress at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club appointed the former Man City assistant coach back in 2019 and it was a move seen as a big risk by many pundits and fans. The Spanish coach put any doubts to bed by winning the FA Cup in his first season and has taken Arsenal back to the top of English football.

The Gunners have come very close to winning the Premier League across the last two seasons, with Arteta’s team finishing just two points behind champions Man City during the 2023/24 campaign, who ended the term on 91 points.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal continue to be impressed by Arteta and are in advanced talks over a new long-term contract.

The 42-year-old’s current deal expires in 2025 and the North London outfit are eager to offer him a new contract to fend off any potential interest from some of Europe’s big clubs.

Mikel Arteta deserves a new Arsenal contract

Arsenal are once again one of the best teams in England thanks to the work Arteta has done at the North London club. The Gunners have come so close to winning trophies over the last two seasons and their trajectory is clear for everyone to see.

The Spaniard will be hoping to add to the Gunners’ trophy cabinet next season and a new deal for the 42-year-old will give the North London side’s squad a lift heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

This contract is even more important given the fact that the Man City job could be available next summer and with Arteta having already worked at the Etihad, it would not be a surprise if the Gunners boss is on the Premier League champions’ list of targets should Pep Guardiola depart.