Aston Villa decide against hiring 24-game loan signing permanently

The 2023/24 season was a fantastic campaign in the end for Unai Emery and his Aston Villa side.

Though they weren’t able to lift the Europa Conference League title having been knocked out by Greek giants, Olympiacos, they did manage to qualify for the Champions League.

That can’t be downplayed for it opens up not only a new revenue stream for the club, but it puts them right back on the map again.

Brands will want to be associated with them and players will want to play for them, and if Emery can continue to work his magic on the pitch, there’s no telling how far this team can go.

Aston Villa not looking to sign Lenglet

President of football operations, Monchi, also has a big part to play in the Villains revival too.

So often the man that makes things happen in the transfer market, he has the knack of bringing players to the club at the right price and selling those that wish to leave at a profit.

Premier League supporters are only just coming around to the realisation of how studious Monchi is in the transfer market – something La Liga aficionados have known for years.

He, as much as anyone, has helped build a brilliant squad at Villa Park and one that will keep on challenging for honours.

One player that won’t be doing so is Barcelona loanee, Clement Lenglet.

After a reasonably successful loan at Villa, the Frenchman is being sent back to his parent club, Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Given the wealth of centre-backs that the club now possess, there’s little to no likelihood that Lenglet has a future under Hansi Flick either.

The acute financial situation that is still underpinning everything that the club can or can’t do will almost certainly mean that if Lenglet can’t be sold, he will be loaned out once more.