Exclusive: Barcelona duo want to stay but it could hinge on new manager, says transfer expert

Barcelona’s new manager Hansi Flick could have a big decision to make on Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Xavi’s departure as manager was nothing to do with disagreements over keeping loan signings Felix and Cancelo.

However, Flick, who is set to replace Xavi as Barca manager, will likely now have a big say in what happens with the two Portugal internationals.

Felix joined from Atletico Madrid in the summer, while Cancelo is on loan from Manchester City, and it’s fair to say their performances at the Nou Camp have been pretty mixed, so it won’t be the easiest call for Flick to make when he assesses the state of the Barcelona squad he’s inheriting from Xavi.

Barcelona transfer decisions for Flick

Discussing the latest on Xavi, Flick, Felix and Cancelo, Romano said: “We’ve had a lot of stories about Xavi and I’ve already mentioned that I was not aware of any contacts with Chelsea, despite some rumours. There are now also some stories doing the rounds about Xavi’s disagreements with Barcelona over the future of some key players.

“It’s been reported that the futures of Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo, both on loan at Barca from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, respectively, but I don’t think this made the difference with the Xavi situation, there were other topics; not Felix and Cancelo.

“In any case, now Barcelona board will welcome Hansi Flick in the city and will start meetings to discuss every player’s position and future. Cancelo and Felix want to stay at Barca, but it depends on the new manager now.”

Barcelona fans will hope Flick can bring success to the club after a difficult season under Xavi, but it will also surely be essential for the Catalan giants to get their transfers right, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.