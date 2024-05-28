Chelsea and Newcastle to lose out on 21-year-old Dutch midfield sensation

In a sign that money can’t buy you everything, both Chelsea and Newcastle United appear destined to lost out on a sensational Dutch talent this summer.

Transfer windows over the past couple of seasons have been dominated by the Blues with Todd Boehly circumventing the Premier League’s rules in order to bring in some expensive reinforcements at Stamford Bridge.

His largesse has also seen a fire sale of players, with another perhaps required this summer if the American continues to buy at the very top end of the market.

Xavi Simons doesn’t want Chelsea or Newcastle switch

When some of the best players in Europe potentially come up for loan or purchase, it stands to reason that there will be various storied teams vying for their services.

In Xavi Simons’ case, he appears to be able to have the pick of a number of clubs.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the current Paris Saint-Germain ace is wanted by Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig – where he’s been on loan this season, Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle.

Luis Enrique also wants to utilise him next season for PSG, however, he doesn’t see himself at any of those clubs, with the outlet reporting he wants a return to Barcelona.

Simons was one of the stars of Barca’s academy, La Masia, but left the club before he’d given himself a chance to become a first-team regular.

Mundo Deportivo note that Barcelona’s current financial predicament makes any transfer, loan or otherwise, difficult, and it’s also worth noting that the Blaugranes are very well stocked in the midfield department in any event.

That’s unlikely to deter the 21-year-old, however, and if manager-elect, Hansi Flick, accedes to the deal, it could mean that either Joao Felix’s loan isn’t extended, or one of the current crop of midfielders are sold to accommodate a player that has been schooled in the Barca style of play.

If the player is unable to have his wish granted, then the Premier League sides might fancy their chances again.

In the meantime they’ll need to sit and wait and see how things play out.