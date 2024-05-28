Chelsea extend 20-year-old’s contract until 2026 but Enzo Maresca will have final say on future

Chelsea have extended the contract of Omari Hutchinson ahead of the summer transfer window following the 20-year-old’s impressive season with Ipswich Town in the Championship.

The winger helped the Tractor Boys gain promotion to the Premier League with his performances across the 44 matches he featured in, scoring 10 goals and assisting a further six.

His campaign has attracted interest from several clubs and according to the BBC, Chelsea have extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2026. This will give the Blues leverage when deciding how to handle the youngster’s future, which incoming coach Enzo Maresca will have to decide on.

The report states that Ipswich Town are interested in keeping Hutchinson at Portman Road but they face tough competition from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, who will compete in the Champions League next season.

The Chelsea star was a guest at Stuttgart’s final home game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday as the German club look to win the 20-year-old over.

In addition to both teams, Dutch duo Ajax and Feyenoord are also reportedly interested in a loan move for the talented winger.

Chelsea cannot sell Omari Hutchinson this summer

Although Chelsea will need to sell players this summer to ease their financial issues, Hutchinson cannot be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge permanently.

The 20-year-old showed in the Championship this season that he has a lot of talent and the winger is not even close to reaching his full potential. Selling the Englishman could be a huge mistake down the line for the Blues, therefore, if he is not part of Maresca’s immediate plans, the London club should simply loan him out again.

There is plenty of interest in a temporary transfer from clubs across Europe and that would give Chelsea another season to assess Hutchinson’s development.