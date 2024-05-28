Real Betis defender Chadi Riad will undergo a medical examination at Crystal Palace later this week, the BBC reports.

Palace had an incredible season and intend to provide manager Oliver Glasner all support possible next summer, with a goal of qualifying for Europe in 2024–2025.

The Daily Mail claims Palace made a bid of £12.7 million for the 20-year-old, with a further £1.7 million owed in add-ons.

The manager of Betis, Manuel Pellegrini, stated that Riad was being left out of the team for Saturday’s match against Real Madrid and would be heading to England at the beginning of this week for medical examinations.

The Eagles have reached an agreement with Betis and have prioritised signing the 20-year-old.

This season, Riad made an impression on Manuel Pellegrini’s team, but he is now eager to join the Premier League.

In an attempt to continue on their successful season-ending performance under Glasner and bolster their squad for the upcoming campaign, Palace are anticipated to finalise an agreement to sign the left-footed defender as their first summer addition.

Crystal Palace have high expectations from the defender

Riad is left-footed, athletic, swift, and stands 6 feet 2 inches tall.

With Manchester United and other teams showing an increasing amount of interest in Marc Guehi, Palace have been searching for a defender.

Currently, Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, and Joel Ward are the club’s only five center-back possibilities; however, if Nathaniel Clyne signs a new contract, that number might rise to six.