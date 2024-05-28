Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside about the future of Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue amid links with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder looks like a huge prospect and Romano has written for the Daily Briefing about the long list of clubs showing an interest in him this summer, even if it’s too early to be talking about anything concrete.

Doue has been strongly linked with the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal by the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if we’ll definitely be seeing him making the move to a Premier League club.

Romano says Doue is considered an exciting talent after his performances in Ligue 1, and there’s interest from a lot of different countries, so it seems this one remains open for the time being.

“Staying with United, we’ve seen them linked, along with many other clubs, with Rennes wonderkid Desire Doue, who is doing fantastic with his performances in Ligue 1,” Romano said.

“Honestly, though, I could mention six or seven clubs interested in Doue – interest is strong, but it’s really early. So we have to be patient on this one. For sure, interest is there from several countries as he’s considered a top, top talent.”

Doue transfer: Should he pick Arsenal or United?

If it does come down to a choice between Arsenal and United, one imagines choosing to link up with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium would be a no-brainer.

The Frenchman could be taking a huge risk going to the Red Devils right now, as so many top players have gone backwards at Old Trafford in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Arsenal, by contrast, mostly seem to improve every player they sign at the moment, so they could be ideal to help Doue in his development, while there’s also the bonus of them having Champions League football on offer next season.