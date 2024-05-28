According to the Daily Mail, Leeds United could lose Ethan Ampadu in the summer transfer window.

The Whites failed to win promotion back to the Premier League after losing the Championship play-off final against Southampton.

They could now lose a number of key players as their failure to get promoted to the Premier League is set to have an affect on their finances.

They might have to sell their players in order to raise funds this summer.

The report in the Daily Mail has stated that it would not be a surprise if Ampadu receives interest from other clubs.

If Leeds had won the play-off final, the focus would have been on who is coming to the club rather than who is leaving the club this summer.

As of right now, Leeds United owe £190 million in outstanding transfer installments; according to the most recent set of records, less than one-third of that amount must be paid by June 30.

Leeds would have faced no problem if they had made it to the Premier League as the television money would have taken care of it.

Now, they will have to rely on player sales in order to fulfill their payment commitments.

Ampadu is one of their most important players having played 4,860 minutes, the most in the Leeds United squad.

Losing him would be a devastating blow to the team and manager Daniel Farke who trusts the player more than his other players.

Ethan Ampadu is a crucial player for Leeds

Ampadu’s versatility to play as a central midfielder and as a centre-back has been crucial to the Whites.

His presence is a valuable asset for the Championship club and if he moves away from Elland Road this summer, he is going to be missed by the fans and the manager.

He is not going to be the only player linked with a move away from the club.

Players like Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and others are expexted to leave the club.