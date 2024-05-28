Everton are considering a loan move for Kalvin Phillips but Manchester City prefer a permanent sale according to reports.

Phillips, who was brilliant at Leeds has really struggled since swapping Elland Road for the Etihad in a deal worth £42m back in 2022.

The 28-year-old was an England regular but his lack of minutes at City and his subsequent poor loan spell at West Ham have seen the England midfielder miss out on Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.

Everton consider loan move for Phillips

Phillips arrived at City having had two brilliant seasons with Leeds, but from the get go he failed to hit the ground running and adapt to life at City.

The England international started just two Premier League games for Pep Guardiola’s side in 18 months, and joined West Ham on loan in January.

Phillips didn’t fare much better at the London Stadium making just ten appearances for the Hammers, in which he made a number of mistakes.

As a result West Ham didn’t take up their option to buy the former Leeds man, and he returned to City.

City will be looking to offload Phillips this summer and Mail Sport report that Everton are considering a loan move, with Amadou Onana expected to leave Goodison Park.

The report adds the Premier League champions would prefer a permanent sale, while former club Leeds were interested in bringing Phillips back, but that won’t happen after they failed to gain promotion back to the Premier League.

Mail Sport state the Toffees held an interest in January, but because they were in a relegation battle they missed out to West Ham.

Phillips needs to leave City to get his career back on track and start playing regular football after a really difficult couple of years.

The former Leeds man has made just 31 appearances in all competitions for City, with just 16 in the Premier League, which were mainly from the bench.