Everton ready to offer Man City midfielder a way out of Etihad Stadium

According to Sky Sports, Everton are interested in loaning midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

The Toffees are looking at taking the England international to Goodison Park, according to journalist Vinny O’Connor.

The journalist confirmed the news on his official X account, giving hope of Phillips over a Premier League move after recent reports had linked him to Leeds United.

Everton looking at taking Kalvin Phillips on loan….more on @SkySportsNews — Vinny O’Connor (@VinnOConnor) May 28, 2024

Since joining Man City for £45 million (fee via Sky Sports) from Leeds in July 2022, Phillips has only made 31 appearances.

Pep Guardiola stated in December that he does not see the England midfielder playing for his team which means the former Leeds United player has no future at the Etihad Stadium.

After a dismal loan at West Ham, the 28-year-old was left out of Gareth Southgate’s team for the European Championship and is keen to get his career back on track.

Everton boss Sean Dyche is eager to sign a midfield presence with the added benefit of Premier League experience, as Amadou Onana is anticipated to be sold in order to generate funds at the club.

Phillips may definitely contribute something to the Everton team, which will need to improve before the 2024–2025 season after being involved in another relegation struggle.

The Toffees went through a crisis season in 2023-24 after they given point deduction punishment twice.

They still managed to avoid relegation and Dyche deserves praise for grinding out results with the team when their backs were up against the wall.

Man City outcast Phillips can be a valuable addition

In addition to having strong defensive qualities and the ability to play at the base of a midfield, Phillips is also quite comfortable with the ball and doesn’t mind putting in effort.

A move to Goodison Park may offer him the right opportunity to revive his career.

With no way back at Man City for the English midfielder, he needs to join a club where his contribution will be valued and where he can get regular playing time.