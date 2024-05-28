The first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era at West Ham has been confirmed

West Ham FC
West Ham fans will arguably be waiting with baited breath for the start of the Julen Lopetegui era at the club.

After having to watch some turgid football at the London Stadium over the past 12 months, the Hammers faithful might be hoping that the Spaniard can bring the type of continental football seen with Sevilla and Real Madrid to East London.

Though his time with Wolverhampton Wanderers was overshadowed by his walkout after promises made were not delivered, on the pitch the Midlands-based side were a decent watch.

Julen Lopetegui’s first West Ham signing is revealed

Lopetegui is likely to be given time to bed in but there needs to be a return to the ‘West Ham way’ of playing.

Front foot, dynamic attacking football of the kind to get supporters up off their seats. Not defensive and safety first when you have the likes of Mo Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and James Ward-Prowse in your team.

There will need to be a focus on defence of course because every successful team is built on a solid foundation.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that the first signing of the Lopetegui era is 28-year-old Flamengo hard man, Fabricio Bruno.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, gave the deal the ‘here we go’ treatment overnight, with the transfer costing West Ham a measly €12m plus €1.5m in add-ons.

Hammers fans attending England’s friendly with Brazil at Wembley back in March will have got a good look at the player, as he lined up alongside the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes, Raphinha and Vini Jr.

That match was perhaps most notable for Endrick’s goal against the Three Lions, though it won’t have escaped anyone’s attention that England only managed three shots on target in the entire game, and that will have been as much to do with the defensive excellence of Fabricio Bruno and his other back four colleagues as anything else.

