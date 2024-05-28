England progressed to the quarter-finals of the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship by beating Spain 3-1 in their final group game on Monday night.

The Young Lions – who thrashed France 4-0 in their group opener – needed to win after losing 4-1 to Portugal three days earlier.

Sixteen-year-old Chelsea forward Shim Mheuka got England off to a perfect start with a fine piece of individual skill in the sixth minute.

Mheuka collected a pass from Tottenham’s Callum Olusesi before brilliantly flicking the ball around Barcelona defender Landry Farre and arrowing a shot past Real Betis keeper Manu Gonzalez.

Spain’s equalizer was also the product of individual brilliance.

Real Valladolid forward Adrian Arnu chipped the ball over the head of England captain Kian Noble, dribbled around Manchester City’s Stephen Mfuni and then hammered a fierce shot into the top corner of keeper Oliver Whatmuff’s net.

But the goal of the night was arguably scored by Spurs starlet Mikey Moore, who put England back in front in the 73rd minute when he picked out the top corner from just outside of the 18-yard box.

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri later wrapped up England’s victory in the 85th minute following a superb assist by Man City’s Divine Mukasa.

England will now face Italy in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Spain have been eliminated after losing all three of their group games.

Highlights: England U17 3-1 Spain U17