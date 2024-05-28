Lack of European football set to collapse Newcastle transfer

One of Newcastle United’s summer transfer targets wants to play European football and that could rule out a move to St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are prepared to pay €25 million, which is €10 million less than the Spanish club’s proposal, according to journalist Nacho Sanchis.

El Desmarque claims that Newcastle are still the most interested team in signing the 23-year-old, nevertheless.

They further suggest that moving him out of Los Ches would cost over €40 million.

The Magpies have been linked with a move for a goalkeeper after Nick Pope suffered a long term injury.

The Georgian international, who is amenable to continuing at Mestalla next season, is of interest to Newcastle United, according to Spanish outlet AS.

It has been reported that the goalkeeper wants to join a team that can provide him with European football if he were to depart.

After Manchester United’s FA Cup victory earned them a spot in the Europa League, that won’t be feasible at Newcastle the next season.

It appears like the Toon Army are eager to get a new goalkeeper this summer, maybe realising that Pope isn’t the best choice in goal.

Newcastle United need a new goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale, the goalkeeper for Arsenal, has also been frequently linked with joining the Magpies.

Although Mamardashvili is only 23 years old, he has already earned 16 caps for Georgia and made 93 appearances in La Liga.

Based on his stats, Mamardashvili seems like a wise pick for Newcastle.

The Magpies manager Eddie Howe wants a major overhaul of the squad in the summer and a number of players could be leaving and joining the club this summer.