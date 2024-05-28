Following Leeds United’s defeat in the play-off final on Sunday, Everton are eager and confident to make their move for Jack Harrison permanent, according to the Daily Mail.

The future of Harrison was undecided but Leeds’ failure to get promoted to the Premier League will encourage Everton to sign the player in a permanent move.

The Whites’ final opportunity to guarantee an instant return to the top flight was thwarted when they lost 1-0 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final on Sunday.

The Toffees are now confident about signing the Leeds player as the Championship club would now be looking to sell players in order to balance their finances.

This season, the 27-year-old made 35 appearances for Sean Dyche’s team, scoring four goals.

Due to a hamstring injury, he missed the final two games. However, the Blues confirmed before to their final away game against Arsenal that they will keep in contact with Leeds over his future when the Yorkshire club’s current Championship play-off campaign is ended.

Harrison helped the Premier League club avoid relegation as they were punished with point deduction twice.

The winger was a useful player for Dyche and he is hoping to retain him for next season.

Harrison is part of the Everton frontline along with Dwight McNeil and Dominc Calvert-Lewin.

He might not be the only player departing Elland Road this summer after Leeds’ failure to get promoted.

Leeds United are set to lose a number of players

Wilfried Gnonto and Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville are both expected to attract offers ahead of the summer transfer window.

Harrison can be a key player for the Premier League club if he can avoid his fitness issues.

He has the quality to perform after gaining more Premier League experience and Dyche would be hoping to have him in his starting line up for next season.