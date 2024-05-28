Leicester City could face record point deduction punishment

Due to their Profit and Sustainability problems, Leicester City may lose up to 15 points in the next season.

The Foxes are in for a challenging summer after finishing at the top of the Championship and earning promotion.

The Foxes, led by Enzo Maresca, succeeded in winning the Championship title in a grand fashion, despite being relegated from the Premier League little over a year ago.

The Telegraph claims that the penalty can be worth six to fifteen points.

Though a 15-point punishment is improbable, SunSport has claimed that 10 points would still be a Premier League record.

It was clear the club would struggle to stay within the maximum amount permitted for clubs when they revealed losses of little less than £90 million earlier this year.

Leicester were charged in March of violating the Profit and Sustainability Rules of the Premier League for a three-year term that concluded in 2022–2023.

Leicester will not be splurging the cash this summer, and it is still quite possible that they will need to raise money by the end of June in order to avoid breaking the regulations once again.

Last season, Everton and Nottingham Forest both received eight and four point deductions, respectively, for PSR violations.

Leicester City could lose their manage to Chelsea

In another blow to the Foxes, their manager Enzo Maresca, who guided them to Premier League promotion, is set to become the new manager of Chelsea.

Sky Sports have reported that Leicester City have given permission to Chelsea to speak to their manager.

Looking at how the talks are progressing, Maresca is going to become the new Chelsea manager soon.