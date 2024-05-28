Leicester could turn to 41-year-old Championship manager to replace Enzo Maresca

Although an announcement isn’t yet forthcoming, the smart money appears to be on Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, stepping into Mauricio Pochettino’s shoes at Chelsea.

The Italian, a former coach at Man City under Pep Guardiola, passed his first managerial test in England with flying colours, taking the Foxes back up to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Were he to jump ship at the first opportunity after that triumph, it would surely leave a sour taste in the mouth of the King Power Stadium faithful.

After all, there’s a real opportunity at the club for the 44-year-old to build something special.

Enzo Maresca could be replaced by former Championship opponent

If he were to leave it all behind to move to Chelsea, a club that don’t appear to know which direction it wants to go in from one season to the next, he’s arguably making a rod for his own back.

In any event, the Midlands-based side will need to make a contingency plan in the event that Maresca decides he does prefer the challenge in West London to the one he would otherwise have in keeping Leicester in the English top-flight.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by talkSPORT football editor, Jason Bourne, West Bromwich Albion manager, Carlos Corberan, is being considered as Maresca’s replacement.

It's very early days, but a couple of us at @talkSPORT are hearing the name Carlos Corberan as a potential target for Leicester, should Enzo Maresca move on. — Jason Bourne ??? (@JasonBourne1986) May 27, 2024

The Baggies narrowly missed out on promotion after being defeated in the Play-Off semi-finals by eventual winners, Southampton.

At 41, Corberan doesn’t have a particularly impressive CV, with respect.

Eight years ago he began his managerial career at Doxa followed by a short spell at Ermis. Three years coaching Leeds United’s U23 side was followed by a two-year stint at Huddersfield Town before an ill-fated sojourn to Olympiacos.

On the face of it, he would need to seriously up his game if he was deemed to be the manager that is the one to take the club to the next level.