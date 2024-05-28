Liverpool are considering a summer move for Leeds United midfield star Archie Gray, according to reports.

Leeds suffered play-off heartbreak at Wembley on Sunday as they lost 1-0 to Southampton to miss out on promotion back to the Premier League, despite finishing the season in third and amassing 90 points.

As a result of missing out on promotion it’s believed the Whites will have to sell a number of key players this summer, with Gray and winger Crysencio Summerville the most likely candidates to leave.

Liverpool interested in Gray

Gray was a standout performer for Daniel Farke’s side last season, and was named as the Championship Young Player of the Season.

The 18-year-old is a midfielder, but can also play at right back, and he scored on his debut for the England under-21s earlier this year.

Gray, a Leeds academy product, made 52 appearances in all competitions last season, with 44 of those coming in the Championship.

Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of one of their own, but by missing out on promotion it means they may be forced to sell.

HITC report that Liverpool, along with fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the teenager, who is viewed as one of the best young prospects in English football.

Gray only signed a new contract in January which could run until 2028, but despite that interest is high in the youngster, with the report adding that German giants Bayern Munich are also weighing up a move for the Leeds star.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be desperate to reinforce his squad, and with Thiago departing there could be space for Gray in midfield alongside the likes of Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones.

The midfielder is believed to be valued in the region of £51m, which given his age and how much better he could potentially get would appear a bargain in the current market.