Video: Liverpool fans serenade Jurgen Klopp during final goodbye

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Tuesday night will see Jurgen Klopp say goodbye to Liverpool fans for the final time as the German coach is part of an event labelled “An Evening with Jurgen Klopp” at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. 

The Reds boss brought an end to his nine-year stay with the Merseyside club upon the conclusion of Liverpool’s final Premier League match of the season against Wolves on May 19, which proved to be a very emotional occasion.

Klopp is a god-like figure on Merseyside and Tuesday night’s event has been put on to show the German how much he is loved and appreciated by the city.

Liverpool fans serenaded their manager as he came out onto the stage with his song and it proved to be a lovely moment before he said his final goodbye.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: The shine of FA Cup win cannot blind the future of Man United
Tottenham duo have failed to impress Ange Postecoglou and will be sold this summer
Jude Bellingham achieves incredible accolade upon conclusion of first Real Madrid season

Watch: Liverpool fans serenade Jurgen Klopp during final goodbye

More Stories Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.