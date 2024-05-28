Video: Liverpool fans serenade Jurgen Klopp during final goodbye

Tuesday night will see Jurgen Klopp say goodbye to Liverpool fans for the final time as the German coach is part of an event labelled “An Evening with Jurgen Klopp” at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The Reds boss brought an end to his nine-year stay with the Merseyside club upon the conclusion of Liverpool’s final Premier League match of the season against Wolves on May 19, which proved to be a very emotional occasion.

Klopp is a god-like figure on Merseyside and Tuesday night’s event has been put on to show the German how much he is loved and appreciated by the city.

Liverpool fans serenaded their manager as he came out onto the stage with his song and it proved to be a lovely moment before he said his final goodbye.

Watch: Liverpool fans serenade Jurgen Klopp during final goodbye