Prior to the summer, Liverpool have joined other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in an attempt to find a backup for first-choice goalkeeper Alisson.

Trafford appears to be a target for Liverpool ahead of the summer, according Football Insider.

The 21-year-old, who left Manchester City for Burnley last summer, played in 28 Premier League games last season, giving up 62 goals and only managing two clean sheets.

Liverpool may look to get a new goalkeeper in the summer, therefore they are closely monitoring Trafford.

The future of Liverpool’s second choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is uncertain at the club.

While, third choice goalkeeper Adrian is set to leave the club this summer after his contract expiring soon.

The Reds may enter the market to sign a new goalkeeper who can act as a second choice to Alisson.

Among other positions that need the attention of new manager Arne Slot, the goalkeeping position might need to be addressed in the transfer window.

The young goalkeeper is highly rated and that is why he was named by Gareth Southgate in his England squad for the Euro.

The 21-year-old Trafford was instrumental in the England Under-21 team’s victory in the European Championships last summer, helping the team defeat Spain in the final match by saving a last-minute penalty.

The Merseyside club and Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to compete for the signing of Trafford after the Reds scouted the player many times during the recent season.

Liverpool need a back-up goalkeeper this summer

The young goalkeeper has the potential to become the future number one for the national team.

Liverpool signing him would make complete sense as the Reds need a succession plan for Alisson.

Trafford would be able to play the cup competitions for the Reds and a move to Anfield would be a huge jump for him after getting relegated with Burnley.